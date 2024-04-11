Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 148 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 3.9 %

MSCI stock opened at $533.05 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $562.32 and its 200-day moving average is $538.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

