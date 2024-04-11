Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,969 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

MMM stock opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

