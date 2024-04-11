Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 4,047 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.4 %

C opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.