Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $181.67 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

