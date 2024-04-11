Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 166.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $606.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $576.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.40 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

