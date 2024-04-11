Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $160.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,631,133,967.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $31,729,398.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,879,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,631,133,967.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,908,087 shares of company stock worth $960,908,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

