Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.29 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

