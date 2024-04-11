Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 482.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

