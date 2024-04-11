Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,478.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,605.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,518.21. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

