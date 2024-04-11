Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,138 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,137,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $507.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.29.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

