Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,790,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,216.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,778,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

