Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

