Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

