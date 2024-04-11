Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,305 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.