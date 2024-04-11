Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BrightView by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.23. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

