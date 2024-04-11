Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.35% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,024 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

Shares of VNM stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

