Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 548 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $230.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.