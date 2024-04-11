BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$8.50 Price Target

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$8.50 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEL. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$6.67 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.56 and a 1-year high of C$8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.29.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4800307 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$241,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. Insiders sold 115,226 shares of company stock valued at $696,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

