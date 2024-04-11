Borealis Foods (BRLS) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 37 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Borealis Foods to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Borealis Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 316 1269 1441 30 2.39

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 22.72%. Given Borealis Foods’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -26.91% -31.61% -6.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -23.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.79 billion $727.78 million 6.31

Borealis Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Borealis Foods peers beat Borealis Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

