Brokerages Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adient by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADNT opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51. Adient has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

