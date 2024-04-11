Brokerages Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Price Target at $238.00

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of CW stock opened at $252.90 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $261.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.41 and a 200-day moving average of $222.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

