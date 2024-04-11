Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target at $168.89

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 149.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 73.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $148.28 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

