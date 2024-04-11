Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price at $10.75

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GDOT
Insider Transactions at Green Dot
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Green Dot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 88,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Shares of GDOT opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Green Dot
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is a SEC Filing?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.