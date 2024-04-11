Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price at $10.75

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDOT

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Green Dot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 88,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.