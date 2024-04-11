Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target at $55.67

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,160,244.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $1,160,244.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,734 shares of company stock worth $5,152,226 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

