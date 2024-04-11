Brokerages Set Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target at $37.33

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CART

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $38.47 on Monday. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,139,290.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,277,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,139,290.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,277,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 998,592 shares valued at $28,401,288.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.