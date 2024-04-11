Brokerages Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) PT at $72.46

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $64.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.