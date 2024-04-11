Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target at $7.46

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 2.6 %

RKLB opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.