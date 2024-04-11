Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) PT at $46.09

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

SUM stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.