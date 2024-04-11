Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$183.88

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$183.88.

Several brokerages have commented on TFII. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

TSE TFII opened at C$217.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$137.36 and a twelve month high of C$220.93. The company has a market cap of C$18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$202.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$179.00.

In related news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. In other news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. Also, insider TFI International Inc. bought 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 68,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,112 and have sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

