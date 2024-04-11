Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target at $46.40

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Vericel news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,193 shares of company stock worth $2,845,068. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vericel by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

VCEL stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.38 and a beta of 1.71. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

