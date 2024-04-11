Brokers Issue Forecasts for TeraWulf Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 202.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

