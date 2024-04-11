Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) Director Brompton Corp. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) Director Brompton Corp. sold 5,000 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$50,650.00.

Brompton Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Brompton Corp. sold 12,500 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$127,500.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Brompton Corp. sold 900 shares of Brompton Split Banc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.95, for a total transaction of C$8,955.00.

Brompton Split Banc Price Performance

SBC stock opened at C$9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.84. Brompton Split Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.97 and a 12 month high of C$11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$190.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.56.

About Brompton Split Banc

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

