Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $29.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 4.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

