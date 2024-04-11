Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $313.60 Average PT from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $304.59 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after buying an additional 344,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

