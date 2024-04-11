Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.35 and last traded at $47.48. 567,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,204,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $72,843,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $129,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.