Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$80.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America's price target suggests a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.44.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$67.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.44. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$69.18.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.832948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total value of C$675,478.41. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,694 shares of company stock worth $6,095,228. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

