Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 56,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Cannabis Sativa
