Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 56,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

