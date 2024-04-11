Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $1,100.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $835.77.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

LRCX stock opened at $961.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $934.64 and its 200 day moving average is $785.88. Lam Research has a one year low of $482.74 and a one year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

