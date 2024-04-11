Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 157.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 16.7 %

NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 845.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 21,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,498 shares of company stock valued at $366,520. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.