Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 2,400 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $49,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,944 shares in the company, valued at $366,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 9,152 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $196,310.40.

On Monday, March 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $482,319.64.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,074 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $48,116.80.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

CSTL opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $560.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

