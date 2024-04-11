CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Down 2.3%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.32 and last traded at $63.43. 484,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,180,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

CAVA Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

