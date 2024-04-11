CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider John Charlton Jones Purchases 10,218 Shares

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider John Charlton Jones purchased 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £20,333.82 ($25,735.75).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

LON CCJI opened at GBX 197 ($2.49) on Thursday. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.50 ($1.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206 ($2.61). The stock has a market cap of £265.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,188.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.01.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth Trust alerts:

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.