CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) & Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Critical Review

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) and CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of CellaVision AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and CellaVision AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -64.71% -136.40% -43.70% CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.11 -$34.11 million ($8.21) -0.08 CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Minerva Surgical and CellaVision AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CellaVision AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Minerva Surgical and CellaVision AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 0 0 N/A CellaVision AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,976.92%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than CellaVision AB (publ).

Summary

CellaVision AB (publ) beats Minerva Surgical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears. It also offers CellaVision Peripheral Blood Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of peripheral blood smears; CellaVision Advanced RBC Application, which enables to perform comprehensive examination of red blood cell morphology; CellaVision Body Fluid Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of body fluid preparations; and CellaVision Remote Review Software, which removes restrictive geographical constraints from the smear review process. In addition, the company provides CellaVision Server Software that creates a single streamlined workflow within one or multiple testing sites; CellaVision Proficiency Software, a cloud-based software designed to help laboratory managers assess, monitor, and promote staff competency in cell morphology; CellaVision CellAtlas, which combines a series of mini lectures with an extensive cell image library; and CellaVision VET that offers digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology. Further, it offers reagents to identify cell and tissue morphology, parasites, and bacteria in diagnosing various diseases; and instruments, including RAL SmearBox, RAL Stainbox, and RAL Stainer. The company sells its products to hospital and commercial laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.