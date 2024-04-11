Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $85.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.08.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $72.25 on Monday. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

