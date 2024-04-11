Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Bank of America

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.23.

TSE CG opened at C$8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.6367925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

