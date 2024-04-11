CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 477,897 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,255,673.84.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CEU opened at C$5.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$5.72.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.6762142 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

