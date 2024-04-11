China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 4,140.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China Merchants Bank Price Performance
Shares of CIHKY opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. China Merchants Bank has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.39.
About China Merchants Bank
