Christopher Matthew Barnes Sells 2,237 Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Stock

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.26), for a total transaction of £19,909.30 ($25,198.46).
Tracsis Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Tracsis stock opened at GBX 845 ($10.69) on Thursday. Tracsis plc has a 1 year low of GBX 690 ($8.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.04). The firm has a market cap of £255.19 million, a PE ratio of 3,840.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 900.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 856.98.
Tracsis Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Tracsis’s payout ratio is presently 909.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tracsis Company Profile
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.
