Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 292,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 297,111 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.69.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,751,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 374,095 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,084,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 513,241 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

