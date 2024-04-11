Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $21.77 Average PT from Analysts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

CWAN opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.91, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.45. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,370,000 shares of company stock worth $277,006,400. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 169,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after buying an additional 3,461,158 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

